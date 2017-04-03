Hamtramck settles lawsuit with former...

Hamtramck settles lawsuit with former public works director

Monday Apr 3

The city of Hamtramck has settled a whistleblower lawsuit in which the city's former public works director accused officials of firing him for reporting police misconduct and racial discrimination. Steve Shaya filed the whistleblower lawsuit against Hamtramck in February 2014, saying that he was framed in a hit-and-run in November 2013.

