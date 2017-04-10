Hamtramck art exhibit gives voice to ...

Hamtramck art exhibit gives voice to children caught in wars past and present

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Michigan Radio

"If we can feel sad for what happened to children in Poland, we can equally feel sad about what is happening to children in the Middle East." That's the message that artist Wojtek Sawa and community space owner Alissa Shelton want to bring to the people of Hamtramck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,950
Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06) 19 hr G Al 140
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... Tue WATCHING LIVONIA 35
Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16) Tue lucifuge1973 4
My sexual lust for Adolf Hitler Mon Nazi Sympathizer 1
What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14) Apr 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 235
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Apr 10 milkweeds 131
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 280,260,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC