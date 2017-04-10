Hamtramck art exhibit gives voice to children caught in wars past and present
"If we can feel sad for what happened to children in Poland, we can equally feel sad about what is happening to children in the Middle East." That's the message that artist Wojtek Sawa and community space owner Alissa Shelton want to bring to the people of Hamtramck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|19 hr
|G Al
|140
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|35
|Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16)
|Tue
|lucifuge1973
|4
|My sexual lust for Adolf Hitler
|Mon
|Nazi Sympathizer
|1
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|235
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Apr 10
|milkweeds
|131
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC