Comerica Hatch Detroit is looking for contestants
Sister Pie, Detroit Vegan Soul, The Royce, Batch Brewing Company, Hugh, La Feria, Busted Bra Shop, and Live Cycle Delight - they all have something in common and it's not just location. Each of the businesses has gotten some help from a contest called Hatch Detroit, which helps local entrepreneurs with dreams of setting up shop in Detroit, Hamtramck, or Highland Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen arraigned in cop shootings
|16 hr
|Badam
|2
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Red Headed Step C...
|141
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Gregory Clayton
|18
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|Apr 18
|United Air Lines
|3
|Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ...
|Apr 18
|watching livonia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC