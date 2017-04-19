Comerica Hatch Detroit is looking for...

Comerica Hatch Detroit is looking for contestants

Sister Pie, Detroit Vegan Soul, The Royce, Batch Brewing Company, Hugh, La Feria, Busted Bra Shop, and Live Cycle Delight - they all have something in common and it's not just location. Each of the businesses has gotten some help from a contest called Hatch Detroit, which helps local entrepreneurs with dreams of setting up shop in Detroit, Hamtramck, or Highland Park.

