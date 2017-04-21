Can't miss show of the week: Timmy's Organism at Ant Hall tonight

Get slimy with Timmy's Organism at Hamtramck's Ant Hall tonight Detroit's favorite disgusting weirdos have not one but TWO brand new 45s - one of them is so new that it's out today - and you can come pick them both up when you see the band perform at their record release show at the still-relatively-new Hamtramck venue Ant Hall. If you are somehow still unfamiliar with the mutated rock 'n' roll stylings of mastermind Timmy Vulgar, allow us to fill you in.

