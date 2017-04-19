Artist Spotlight: Scott Fab Singer-songwriter will celebrate the release of 'Leave My Friends' this weekend Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2pDJlEk Detroit songwriter Scott Fab will celebrate the release of his new album with a performance Saturday at Ant Hall in Hamtramck. While he plays mellow, thoughtful acoustic guitar music these days, Fab started his local music foray within the 1980s Detroit punk scene as a drummer in the hardcore punk band GCMS.

