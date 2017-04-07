A wealthy Birmingham businessman is fighting to keep Hamtramck trashy
The next chapter of Hamtramck's Henry Velleman saga will play out in court now that it appears he is fighting around a dozens tickets issued by the city over his properties' litter, blight, and ordinance violations. To recap, Velleman is a wealthy Birmingham businessman who is also downtown Hamtramck's largest property owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|15 min
|ThomasA
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|Red Headed Step C...
|141
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|12 hr
|Gregory Clayton
|18
|Enlist to fight Trump's Wars. What ya got to lose
|Tue
|United Air Lines
|3
|Police chief supports 'Seinfeld' law following ...
|Tue
|watching livonia
|2
|'Let them in,' say protesters in Detroit airpor...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC