What's wrong with a pavilion design contest in Roseville?
Best known recently as the city where police ticket you for warming up your car in the driveway , Roseville is also the site of a new design competition. The town's DDA says it wants to enlist the help of architects and designers to help come up with a plan for a vacant site in along the city's main business district.
