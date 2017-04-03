The brunch craze has finally conquered all comers in the Motor City
When we at Metro Times throw an event celebrating brunch , doesn't it mean that the rise of the mid-morning meal has become irreversible? Brunch is big business, an increasingly important part of the dining scene, a meal restaurants depend on. As for the economics of it, they prove themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|14 hr
|INVISIBLE KNIGHT
|11
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|16 hr
|Tony
|234
|We need high speed trains!
|19 hr
|Tony
|11
|Police: Man arrested for taking lottery tickets
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|New video shows kangaroo on stage at 'The Joe'
|Mon
|Christian forever
|1
|remembering Ives Elementary (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Kristine strassburg
|56
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Sun
|MisterMartini
|22
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC