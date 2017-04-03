State funding squeeze could mean "ult...

State funding squeeze could mean "ultimate financial disaster" for Michigan communities

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Michigan Radio

Michigan cities and towns are hurting for cash. Many have had to cut services like street and sidewalk repair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... 18 hr INVISIBLE KNIGHT 11
What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14) 21 hr Tony 234
We need high speed trains! Mon Tony 11
News Police: Man arrested for taking lottery tickets Mon ThomasA 2
News New video shows kangaroo on stage at 'The Joe' Mon Christian forever 1
remembering Ives Elementary (Feb '09) Mon Kristine strassburg 56
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Apr 2 MisterMartini 22
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC