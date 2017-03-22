Rubin: At Freedom House - joy, a reco...

Rubin: At Freedom House - joy, a recount and $390,000

Rubin: At Freedom House - joy, a recount and $390,000 In peril last month, Detroit center for asylum-seekers gets a recount from HUD and a crucial check Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2nEY3Np Word came by phone early Wednesday that the time of peril had passed at Freedom House - that the Department of Housing and Urban Development had reversed itself, and the grant that makes up more than half the shelter's annual budget would be renewed as of March 31. There had been a "technical error in scoring," executive director Deborah Drennan was told.

