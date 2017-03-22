Rubin: At Freedom House - joy, a recount and $390,000
Rubin: At Freedom House - joy, a recount and $390,000 In peril last month, Detroit center for asylum-seekers gets a recount from HUD and a crucial check Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2nEY3Np Word came by phone early Wednesday that the time of peril had passed at Freedom House - that the Department of Housing and Urban Development had reversed itself, and the grant that makes up more than half the shelter's annual budget would be renewed as of March 31. There had been a "technical error in scoring," executive director Deborah Drennan was told.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|44 min
|Tony
|231
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|6 hr
|Bazerkerputs
|13
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|lol
|614
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|WPWW
|20,933
|why is it okay for iraqis to be nationalistic b...
|Sun
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Mar 25
|Judiann
|129
|Metro Detroit woman scammed out of $703,000 On ...
|Mar 25
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC