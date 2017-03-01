Parts of Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park on boil-water alert
An equipment malfunction at a Great Lakes Water Authority plant has caused parts of Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park to be placed on a boil-water alert. "It's not likely that we had an issue but we wanted to be careful and cautious and issue [the advisory] just in case," Porter said.
