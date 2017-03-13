Michigan students recite pi, sling pi...

Michigan students recite pi, sling pie in teachers' faces

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
News Three dead, two injured, one apprehended in Det... 9 hr former democrat 1
News Alleged Victory Inn pimp caught by police 20 hr Badam 4
News Good news, black Detroit single moms: The GOP f... Sat WATCHING LIVONIA 3
What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14) Mar 17 WATCHING LIVONIA 227
News 'Let them in,' say protesters in Detroit airpor... Jan '17 ThomasA 3
Churches SHOULD BE PAYING TAXES (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gloria 1
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,084 • Total comments across all topics: 279,675,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC