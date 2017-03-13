Michigan students recite pi, sling pie in teachers' faces
If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,930
|Three dead, two injured, one apprehended in Det...
|9 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Alleged Victory Inn pimp caught by police
|20 hr
|Badam
|4
|Good news, black Detroit single moms: The GOP f...
|Sat
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|Mar 17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|227
|'Let them in,' say protesters in Detroit airpor...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|3
|Churches SHOULD BE PAYING TAXES (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gloria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC