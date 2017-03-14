Michigan students recite pi, sling pie, as teachers 'pied'
Third-grade teacher Jonathan Segerstron after getting pied in front of the student body at the Hamtramck Academy, today, in Hamtramck, Mich. Students at the school recited pi and celebrated pi by throwing a pie in the face of their favorite teacher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|14 min
|why
|226
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|44 min
|That One White Guy
|20,920
|Parade Company partners with Detroit St. Patric...
|Wed
|goGreen
|4
|Michigan seeks help from China-Russia &Trump
|Wed
|watchLiarTrumpSee...
|1
|Detroit kids have better options, just not in D...
|Mar 14
|former democrat
|1
|Detroit kids have better options, just not in D...
|Mar 14
|lol
|1
|We need high speed trains!
|Mar 13
|Tony
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC