Michigan police: Office, home of state Sen. Johnson searched

22 hrs ago

Michigan State Police say the office and home of state Sen. Bert Johnson are being searched as part of a joint investigation involving the FBI. State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner says in an email that search warrants were served Monday morning at Johnson's Lansing office and his Highland Park home.

