Michigan police: Office, home of state Sen. Johnson searched
Michigan State Police say the office and home of state Sen. Bert Johnson are being searched as part of a joint investigation involving the FBI. State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner says in an email that search warrants were served Monday morning at Johnson's Lansing office and his Highland Park home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 min
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,935
|R C Toys & Gadgets
|33 min
|Just Curious
|1
|Fly in a WWII military plane at Yankee Air Muse...
|6 hr
|Fake News
|1
|Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a...
|6 hr
|Fake News
|1
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|9 hr
|Tony
|231
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|15 hr
|Bazerkerputs
|13
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Mon
|lol
|614
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC