Interactive art and history exhibition comes to Hamtramck
Starting on Friday , Hamtramck's Bank Suey will host The Wall Speaks Voices of the Unheard , a travelling exhibition that aims to bring humanity to the statistic of Polish lives lost during World War II. We caught up exhibition creator Wojtek Sawa and learned how the exhibition is about more than just the Polish genocide, and why Hamtramck is the perfect venue for it.
