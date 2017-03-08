GM will lay off 1,100 in Michigan aft...

GM will lay off 1,100 in Michigan after domestic production shift

General Motors Co said on Monday it will lay off 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan as it shifts production of a vehicle to Tennessee. WASHINGTON: General Motors Co said on Monday it will lay off 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan as it shifts production of a vehicle to Tennessee.

