GM will lay off 1,100 in Michigan after domestic production shift
General Motors Co said on Monday it will lay off 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan as it shifts production of a vehicle to Tennessee. WASHINGTON: General Motors Co said on Monday it will lay off 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan as it shifts production of a vehicle to Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|8 hr
|Crystal Vision
|10
|Trump needs zero unemployment to top Obama's
|17 hr
|25or6to4
|4
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|Wed
|runnoft
|13
|Is Detroita s comeback a myth?
|Wed
|lol
|1
|Mexican official reaffirms hard line on tariffs
|Tue
|ThomasA
|4
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|33
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC