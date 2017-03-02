Gilbert's Bedrock ignored Detroit are...

Gilbert's Bedrock ignored Detroit area water boil alert for some reason

Thursday Mar 2

On Tuesday, authorities issued a boil water alert for a large portion of Detroit, including Hamtramck and Highland Park. The alert advised residents and businesses south of McNichols, east of Linwood, and west of Connor to boil water for drinking and cooking until at least Friday.

