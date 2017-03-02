Gilbert's Bedrock ignored Detroit area water boil alert for some reason
On Tuesday, authorities issued a boil water alert for a large portion of Detroit, including Hamtramck and Highland Park. The alert advised residents and businesses south of McNichols, east of Linwood, and west of Connor to boil water for drinking and cooking until at least Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Mexican official reaffirms hard line on tariffs
|14 hr
|lol
|2
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Flint
|32
|Trump needs zero unemployment to top Obama's
|Sat
|trump no Jobs
|1
|Trump and His Generals : Bringing Back The Draf...
|Sat
|trump no Jobs
|2
|Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i...
|Mar 3
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Mar 3
|Shopgirl4847
|263
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC