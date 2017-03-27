Debut duathlon to take place at (and ...

Debut duathlon to take place at (and benefit) Rouge Park

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Model D

The first-ever Rouge-A-Thlon has been announced for April 22, 2017. The duathlon will wind runners and bikers through Rouge Park on Detroit's west side - at 982 acres, it's the city's largest park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Man arrested for taking lottery tickets 28 min Christian forever 1
News New video shows kangaroo on stage at 'The Joe' 30 min Christian forever 1
remembering Ives Elementary (Feb '09) 2 hr Kristine strassburg 56
We need high speed trains! 2 hr ThomasA 9
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 20 hr MisterMartini 23
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... 22 hr Ttt 5
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) 23 hr lol 616
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC