Competitive eaters pound Polish paczki in Hamtramck

After mowing down 18 paczki containing up to an estimated 12,600 calories and 450 grams of fat, pastry wrecker Matt Holowichi of Plymouth, to no one's surprise, won the 17th annual Hamtramck paczki eating contest this Fat Tuesday. After wiping the seeping sweat from his bald head and tears from his eyes, Holowichi retired to the bathroom for undisclosed reasons.

