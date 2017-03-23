City seeks developers for Banglatown ...

City seeks developers for Banglatown school conversion to mixed-income housing

Wednesday Mar 22

In Banglatown, near the Detroit-Hamtramck border, the City is planning to redevelop a vacant Catholic School into mixed-income housing in collaboration with Archdiocese of Detroit . The City just released an RFP in hopes of finding the right developer for the unique project.

