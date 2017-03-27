City of Detroit puts out RFP for affo...

City of Detroit puts out RFP for affordable housing redevelopment in Banglatown

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Model D

We at Model D are big advocates for strategic use of affordable housing . That's why we're excited about another affordable housing project, this one taking place in Banglatown, near the Detroit-Hamtramck border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"... 3 hr Mikeymike116 2
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... 3 hr Mikeymike116 3
News Reward related to dog found with removed nose, ... 3 hr Mikeymike116 3
News Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n... 3 hr Mikeymike116 150
News Good news, black Detroit single moms: The GOP f... 3 hr Mikeymike116 4
News Black Lives Matter to march in Detroit on anniv... (May '16) 3 hr Mikeymike116 9
Black fraternities and sororities (Jul '16) 3 hr Mikeymike116 2
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,737 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC