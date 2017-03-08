Boil-water advisory lifted for Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park
The Michigan Department of Environmentla Quality has lifted a boil-water advisory for large sections of Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park that had been in place since Wednesday. The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department posted a notice about the advisory being lifted about 10:20 a.m. Friday.
