Boil-water advisory lifted for Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park

Friday Mar 3 Read more: MLive.com

The Michigan Department of Environmentla Quality has lifted a boil-water advisory for large sections of Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park that had been in place since Wednesday. The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department posted a notice about the advisory being lifted about 10:20 a.m. Friday.

