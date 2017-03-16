Ant Hall Set to Officially Open with the Detroit Musical
It has taken more than a year of planning, fundraising and construction to transform the former BHA Hall on Caniff in Hamtramck into Ant Hall. Now, Planet Ant is proud to announce the official ribbon-cutting of Ant Hall and premiere of the venue's first Planet Ant Production, The Detroit Musical, Friday, March 24. A complete schedule follows this release.
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Judy and Elaine Schaffer (Apr '08)
|14 hr
|Chevy
|16
|anyone remember the mera hotel behind the fox t...
|19 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Speeders
|23 hr
|BKnine
|2
|Detroit Debates Value Of Charter Schools
|Tue
|lol
|1
|Trump needs zero unemployment to top Obama's
|Mon
|25or6to4
|8
|Three dead, two injured, one apprehended in Det...
|Mon
|Badam
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
