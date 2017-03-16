Ant Hall Set to Officially Open with ...

Ant Hall Set to Officially Open with the Detroit Musical

Thursday Mar 16

It has taken more than a year of planning, fundraising and construction to transform the former BHA Hall on Caniff in Hamtramck into Ant Hall. Now, Planet Ant is proud to announce the official ribbon-cutting of Ant Hall and premiere of the venue's first Planet Ant Production, The Detroit Musical, Friday, March 24. A complete schedule follows this release.

