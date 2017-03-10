An exploration of Hamtramck's sweet side, from chom chom to cake cups
Metro Detroit knows all about the savory side of Hamtramck, but - with the exception of the famed paczki - the sweeter half of its menus are sometimes an afterthought, or not really known beyond the city's borders. However, the sugary, syrupy sweets of Aladdin; the excessive but addictive cake cup at Mocha Cafe; the imaginative pies at Gingersnap; and other Hamtown desserts all deserve to share the stage with the paczek.
