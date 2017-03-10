An exploration of Hamtramck's sweet s...

An exploration of Hamtramck's sweet side, from chom chom to cake cups

Friday Mar 10

Metro Detroit knows all about the savory side of Hamtramck, but - with the exception of the famed paczki - the sweeter half of its menus are sometimes an afterthought, or not really known beyond the city's borders. However, the sugary, syrupy sweets of Aladdin; the excessive but addictive cake cup at Mocha Cafe; the imaginative pies at Gingersnap; and other Hamtown desserts all deserve to share the stage with the paczek.

