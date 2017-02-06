Why America needs to listen to the rage of its angry men
"Justice is rather the activity of truth, than a virtue in itself. Truth tells us what is due to others, and justice renders that due.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|59 min
|Dan
|20,814
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|15
|the goddam jews are to blame
|2 hr
|George
|2
|gm pontiac stamping
|6 hr
|Amberstarr92
|1
|Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"...
|18 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga...
|Sun
|former democrat
|4
|Michael fletcher
|Sun
|Michele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC