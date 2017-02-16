We dare you to listen to Deadbeat Beat's two new songs only one time

We're in love with these two new tunes Deadbeat Beat just uploaded , a pair of previously unreleased songs recorded live in 2016 by audio engineer Chad Stocker at Lo and Behold! Records and Books in Hamtramck, MI for the Milo Show , the monthly local music YouTube series created by Jeff Milo and Kristi Billings. This music is alive with that candy-coated experimentalism one finds in those Kiwi underground songs from the 1980s that we all know and love, but this is no copy-cat silliness.

