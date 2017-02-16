We dare you to listen to Deadbeat Beat's two new songs only one time
We're in love with these two new tunes Deadbeat Beat just uploaded , a pair of previously unreleased songs recorded live in 2016 by audio engineer Chad Stocker at Lo and Behold! Records and Books in Hamtramck, MI for the Milo Show , the monthly local music YouTube series created by Jeff Milo and Kristi Billings. This music is alive with that candy-coated experimentalism one finds in those Kiwi underground songs from the 1980s that we all know and love, but this is no copy-cat silliness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|4 hr
|Faith
|7
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|9 hr
|lol
|226
|GasPump
|13 hr
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Trump trivializes NSA pick from his Golden Mans...
|18 hr
|Tyler
|1
|Right-wing fringe group building multimedia emp...
|Mon
|Logic Analysis
|1
|BLAC Magazine lists best ways to celebrate Blac...
|Mon
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC