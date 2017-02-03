Top Snyder aide takes White House job
Governor Rick Snyder's chief of staff has taken a new job at the White House. Jarrod Agen is the new communications director for Vice President Mike Pence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|36 min
|gwww
|10
|Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"...
|8 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga...
|Sun
|former democrat
|4
|Michael fletcher
|Sun
|Michele
|1
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Clovesu4ev
|502
|Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07)
|Fri
|rsc
|45
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC