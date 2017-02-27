Paczki and the Call to Prayer; cultur...

Paczki and the Call to Prayer; cultures converge in Hamtramck on Fat Tuesday

As lines of patrons waiting for Polish paczki wrapped the block outside two bakeries in Hamtramck on Tuesday, the Muslim Call to Prayer played loudly from the loudspeaker at a nearby mosque. The scene outside New Martha Washington Bakery in Hamtramck on this Catholic day of gluttony illustrated the diversity within the 2.2-square-mile city of about 20,000 people near Detroit.

