ICYMI: Mitch Ryder's career chronicled at 'Music Aficionado'
Over at the well-written, boomer-rock-besotted website Music Aficionado , Mitchell Cohen dives into the derailed career of Hamtramck's own, singer-songwriter and guitarist Mitch Ryder . According to the writer, his rise to fame was entirely screwed up by the decisions of a classic "music industry Svengali" after a series of powerhouse rockin' soul songs that surely you already know to death, notably "Devil in a Blue Dress," by Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We're here to make America great again,' says ...
|7 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Gay teens Michigan (Jul '16)
|7 hr
|Anything
|15
|Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11)
|15 hr
|Charles Curtis
|62
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15)
|Fri
|SCS
|47
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Thu
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|7
|Warren Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC