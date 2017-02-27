Hamtramck Paczki Run 2017

Hamtramck Paczki Run 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: WXYZ

The run starts at 10 AM sharp and every participant gets a paczki and a beer! Plus a Polka Band and Polka Dancers will be waiting for you at the finish line. Roads into Hamtramck will start closing between 8 AM - 8:30 AM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) 26 min Christian forever 128
News Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n... 3 hr Bombardier 148
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Jessica 20,858
Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11) Mon Edwardo 503
News African American History Family Day Mon The Power Of Mast... 7
House Music DJ Tony Nova to headline the 4th An... Mon newswatchnow 2
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Mon lol 2
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,223,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC