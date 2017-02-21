Hamtramck Music Festival schedule fra...

Hamtramck Music Festival schedule fractures amid controversy

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Metro Times

If you follow local music at all, it's been impossible to miss first the rumblings and then explosions about Hamtramck Music Festival reverberating across the Detroit Internet. Now in its fourth year, the Hamtramck Music Festival brings together over 180 bands scattered across 20 Hamtramck bars, venues, and restaurants - and the proceeds benefit a cool local charity .

