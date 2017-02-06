Founding Cure member in town this wee...

Founding Cure member in town this week promoting memoir

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Detroit News

Founding Cure member in town this week promoting memoir British musician Lol Tolhurst will hold a book signing Wednesday in Hamtramck, and will spin tunes Thursday in Ferndale Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2jUTLvp Lol Tolhurst, a founding member of British rock band the Cure, is in Metro Detroit this week touting his new book "Cured: the Tale of Imaginary Boys." The memoir includes stories of his time with the band, his friendship with front man Robert Smith and Tolhurst's struggles with alcoholism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 7 hr sgt Witold Kowal 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Buck Rohde 20,817
The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15) Feb 7 really 46
News Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after... Feb 6 duck femocrats 16
What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14) Feb 6 Tony 223
the goddam jews are to blame Feb 6 George 2
gm pontiac stamping Feb 6 Amberstarr92 1
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,564 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC