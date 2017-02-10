Fat Salmon Sushi opens in Hamtramck

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Metro Times

A new sushi spot is rolling out rolls in the Rock City Eatery's former Hamtramck space. Fat Salmon Sushi opened on Thursday with what an employee says is a temporary menu that'll be in place for a few weeks while another is finalized.

