Fat Salmon Sushi opens in Hamtramck
A new sushi spot is rolling out rolls in the Rock City Eatery's former Hamtramck space. Fat Salmon Sushi opened on Thursday with what an employee says is a temporary menu that'll be in place for a few weeks while another is finalized.
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 min
|mexico
|20,836
|The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|SCS
|47
|the goddam jews are to blame
|14 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|7
|Warren Music Thread (Jul '16)
|17 hr
|Musikologist
|2
|BLAC Magazine lists best ways to celebrate Blac...
|Thu
|Wedemboyz
|2
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|Wed
|John
|225
|Gay teens Michigan (Jul '16)
|Wed
|justink3493
|14
