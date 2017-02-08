'Detroiters' stiffs Detroit bars with 'free beer' tab
It appears Detroiters is, in fact, a legitimate Detroit production - but not totally for the show's content. Instead, the sitcom showed its authenticity by offering to buy the town free beer during its Tuesday night premiere, then passing off a non-working credit card to the the 24 participating bars.
