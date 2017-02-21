Detroit artists 'blindsided' by evict...

Detroit artists 'blindsided' by eviction notices in shutdown of Russell Industrial Center

Building safety officials on Monday ordered the Russell Industrial Center to shut down after facing several ordinance violations, forcing out artists and craftsmen who rent space in the sprawling facility. A representative for the owner of the building said crews have been trying get the facility up to code, and that 150 tenants were "blindsided" by the sudden eviction notices.

