David Stroughter, 1966-2017: A rememb...

David Stroughter, 1966-2017: A remembrance

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

I first met David Stroughter in 1988. I was in Spahn Ranch, and Dave was a friend of our drummer Odell Nails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after... 3 min Fcvk tRump 11
gm pontiac stamping 1 hr Amberstarr92 1
News Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"... 13 hr former democrat 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr TAAM 20,811
News Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga... Sun former democrat 4
Michael fletcher Sun Michele 1
Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11) Sun Clovesu4ev 502
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC