Comedy Central will buy you beer for ...

Comedy Central will buy you beer for Detroiters

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WXYZ

The series premiere of "Detroiters" is Tuesday night on Comedy Central, and with the premiere, the network is offering to buy you a beer for the show's premiere. Created by and co-starring Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson, who are both from the area, the series was shot on location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15) Tue really 46
News Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after... Mon duck femocrats 16
What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14) Mon Tony 223
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
the goddam jews are to blame Mon George 2
gm pontiac stamping Mon Amberstarr92 1
News Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"... Mon former democrat 1
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,666,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC