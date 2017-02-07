Comedy Central will buy you beer for Detroiters
The series premiere of "Detroiters" is Tuesday night on Comedy Central, and with the premiere, the network is offering to buy you a beer for the show's premiere. Created by and co-starring Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson, who are both from the area, the series was shot on location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Tabernacle Church (Jul '15)
|Tue
|really
|46
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|Mon
|duck femocrats
|16
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|Mon
|Tony
|223
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Mon
|George
|2
|gm pontiac stamping
|Mon
|Amberstarr92
|1
|Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"...
|Mon
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC