Annual 5k 'PaczKi Run' returns to Hamtramck
Perhaps the only thing better than the satisfaction of completing a 5k run? Chasing it with a paczek and a cold one. Hamtramck's Fifth Annual 5K PaczKi Run will be held Saturday, Feb. 25. This year's event begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of Joseph Campau Ave. and Hanley St. Registration is $40 and can be done at tour-de-troit.org through Feb. 22. On-site registration on Feb. 25 is $45.
