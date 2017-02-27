A Paczki primer: Fast facts about Fat Tuesdaya s treat
With the annual arrival of Fat Tuesday, we also see the return of our own local Polish-inspired habit of celebrating it with brandy, bar crawls, and the confections known as packzki. It's best to get the words and pronunciation correct.
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n...
|55 min
|southern at heart
|142
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Harold Blockman
|20,854
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|19 hr
|Edwardo
|503
|African American History Family Day
|23 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|7
|House Music DJ Tony Nova to headline the 4th An...
|Mon
|newswatchnow
|2
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Mon
|lol
|2
|Coleman Young II running for mayor, says Detroi...
|Sun
|former democrat
|1
