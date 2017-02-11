11 acts to look out for at Hamtramck Music Festival 2017
Hamtramck Music Festival 2017 has stuffed itself into nearly two dozen venues with 180 musical acts. In its third year, the festival, which runs from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5, has grown to become the premier locals-only music festival in metro Detroit.
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|39 min
|Tom
|20,861
|Mexican consul in Detroit advises immigrants to...
|11 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n...
|Wed
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|150
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Wed
|Christian forever
|128
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Mon
|Edwardo
|503
|African American History Family Day
|Feb 27
|The Power Of Mast...
|7
|House Music DJ Tony Nova to headline the 4th An...
|Feb 27
|newswatchnow
|2
