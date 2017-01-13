'You Say it How in Michigan?' is the ...

'You Say it How in Michigan?' is the pronunciation guide we needed

Gratiot? Ypsilanti? Hamtramck? Lahser? Ishpeming? Michigan places have some funny-sounding names, thanks to our blend of cultural influences - and our insistance over the years to just go ahead and pronounce them our own way. A new online directory "You Say it How in Michigan?" offers a definitive audio pronunciation guide for Michigan places and people - or at least the way we pronounce them.

