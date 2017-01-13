'You Say it How in Michigan?' is the pronunciation guide we needed

Gratiot? Ypsilanti? Hamtramck? Lahser? Ishpeming? Michigan places have some funny-sounding names, thanks to our blend of cultural influences - and our insistance over the years to just go ahead and pronounce them our own way. A new online directory "You Say it How in Michigan?" offers a definitive audio pronunciation guide for Michigan places and people - or at least the way we pronounce them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.