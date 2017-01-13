'You Say it How in Michigan?' is the pronunciation guide we needed
Gratiot? Ypsilanti? Hamtramck? Lahser? Ishpeming? Michigan places have some funny-sounding names, thanks to our blend of cultural influences - and our insistance over the years to just go ahead and pronounce them our own way. A new online directory "You Say it How in Michigan?" offers a definitive audio pronunciation guide for Michigan places and people - or at least the way we pronounce them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Rolliby
|501
|The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.
|10 hr
|Bishop Cheryl Myhand
|1
|Rude Police
|Thu
|KpMi
|7
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Jan 9
|Raybarb
|123
|Churches SHOULD BE PAYING TAXES
|Aug '16
|Gloria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC