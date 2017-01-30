Why yesterday's protest was delightful a " and what it seemed to be missing
It was a nice day for a demonstration yesterday. Though skies were cloudy and it was chilly, a few hundred people gathered outside Hamtramck City Hall to listen to speeches opposing President Trump's travel ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|honus wagner family still has baseball cards an...
|6 hr
|BALL CARDS
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|the goddam jews are to blame
|9 hr
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|'Let them in,' say protesters in Detroit airpor...
|11 hr
|former democrat
|2
|Huntington, wv
|16 hr
|HS
|2
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Sue May
|125
|Looking for ATM skimmers!!! Rio Devices Legit o...
|Sun
|Tario
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC