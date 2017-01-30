Why yesterday's protest was delightfu...

Why yesterday's protest was delightful a " and what it seemed to be missing

14 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

It was a nice day for a demonstration yesterday. Though skies were cloudy and it was chilly, a few hundred people gathered outside Hamtramck City Hall to listen to speeches opposing President Trump's travel ban.

