Trump signs executive order to keep 'Islamic terrorists' out of US
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump and in support of Muslim residents in downtown Hamtramck, Mich., on Nov. 14, 2016. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Brittany Greeson *Editors: This photo may only be republished with RNS-TRUMP-MINORITIES, originally transmitted on Nov. 21, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|5 hr
|Sue May
|125
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Looking for ATM skimmers!!! Rio Devices Legit o...
|6 hr
|Tario
|3
|Huntington, wv
|Sat
|Give me dat green
|1
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Noel
|261
|Detroiters react to border wall proposal
|Jan 27
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Man executed in front of Detroit school after d...
|Jan 26
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC