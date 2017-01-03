The gritty optimism of artist Emily Jane Wood
Chances are if you have been to Hamtramck, you have witnessed our trash. It blows down the street, collects in our gutters, and builds up in the empty tree grates, which once contained somewhat majestic locust trees but now are simply open holes for fast-food wrappers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|21 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Mon
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Lions
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11)
|Jan 7
|Patty
|60
|Gay teens Michigan
|Jan 7
|Teen77
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC