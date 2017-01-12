Suspect caught in Clarkston jewelry store heist
Authorities say they have captured a man they say was involved in a Clarkston jewelry store robbery that left the clerk shot and the suspect on the run. His name is Jimmie Walker and he's no stranger to the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands attend US rallies to support Obama he...
|37 min
|Excalibur
|6
|Rude Police
|22 hr
|Karen White
|8
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|613
|blight harassment (Feb '08)
|Sat
|too much
|20
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|Fri
|Christsharians on...
|1
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Fri
|Rolliby
|501
|The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.
|Jan 13
|Bishop Cheryl Myhand
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC