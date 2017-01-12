Suspect caught in Clarkston jewelry s...

Suspect caught in Clarkston jewelry store heist

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: WXYZ

Authorities say they have captured a man they say was involved in a Clarkston jewelry store robbery that left the clerk shot and the suspect on the run. His name is Jimmie Walker and he's no stranger to the law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands attend US rallies to support Obama he... 37 min Excalibur 6
Rude Police 22 hr Karen White 8
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Sat MrsMrs90 613
blight harassment (Feb '08) Sat too much 20
News 5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr... Fri Christsharians on... 1
Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11) Fri Rolliby 501
News The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr. Jan 13 Bishop Cheryl Myhand 1
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,055 • Total comments across all topics: 277,955,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC