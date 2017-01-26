Rent this lofty Hamtramck church, you...

Rent this lofty Hamtramck church, yours for $1,200 a month

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Curbed Detroit

We love coming across unique and beautiful places to live, and this loft in Hamtramck hits those marks. Located right in the middle of Hamtramck in the old First Baptist Church, this loft has 2,400 square feet, 14-foot high ceilings, and a fenced-in outdoor space in the back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) 8 hr Noel 261
News Detroiters react to border wall proposal Fri @Real Kelly 1
News Man executed in front of Detroit school after d... Thu WATCHING LIVONIA 2
Hey Baltimore DUMMY N(EYE)_G_G_E_R_S Thu BIG_WHITE 2
Rude Police Jan 26 Facts 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 25 melvin perez 20,782
What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14) Jan 25 Tony 222
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,341,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC