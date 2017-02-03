Refugee advocate: "I wish we had extr...

Refugee advocate: "I wish we had extreme vetting for [politicians] as much as we do for refugees"

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Michigan Radio

The White House continues to insist that the President's executive orders on immigrants and refugees will make America safer. Chris Cavanaugh , resettlement program manager of Samaritas for West Michigan, joined Stateside to talk about the challenges that refugees are dealing with in the wake of President Trump's immigration orders.

