Refugee advocate: "I wish we had extreme vetting for [politicians] as much as we do for refugees"
The White House continues to insist that the President's executive orders on immigrants and refugees will make America safer. Chris Cavanaugh , resettlement program manager of Samaritas for West Michigan, joined Stateside to talk about the challenges that refugees are dealing with in the wake of President Trump's immigration orders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|35 min
|gwww
|10
|Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"...
|8 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga...
|Sun
|former democrat
|4
|Michael fletcher
|Sun
|Michele
|1
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Clovesu4ev
|502
|Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07)
|Fri
|rsc
|45
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC