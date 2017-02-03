RecoveryPark rehabilitates a neighborhood and ex-cons' lives through farming
Having spent 24 years in prison, Clinton Borders was more than ready to make a fresh start when he was released in 2011. But most prospective employers had no interest in giving him the second chance he needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|2 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|9
|Detroit's Most Wanted: Cornies "Peanut"...
|7 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf to speak aga...
|Sun
|former democrat
|4
|Michael fletcher
|Sun
|Michele
|1
|Jack Van Impe is dead (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Clovesu4ev
|502
|Rude EMS service Technicians (Oct '07)
|Fri
|rsc
|45
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC