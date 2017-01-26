Protest against Trump's Muslim immigrant ban planned at Detroit Metro Airport
The U.S. is no longer accepting the "huddled masses yearning to breathe free," at least for the next three months from certain Muslim-majority nations deemed "nations of concern." Trump signed an executive order Friday banning immigration, refugees and freezing Visas for people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
