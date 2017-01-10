Photo Flash: Matrix Theatre Presents ...

Photo Flash: Matrix Theatre Presents Professional World Premiere of Satirical Comedy INTENTIONS

Matrix Theatre Company continues its 2016 - 2017 Mainstage Season with the professional world premiere of Abbey Fenbert's satirical comedy, Intentions , opening February 3 and running through February 26. The production runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM. All performances are presented at Matrix Theatre Company , located at 2730 Bagley Avenue in the heart of Mexicantown.

